Baby boy abandoned in bushes in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Chandigarh, March 12 A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in the bushes in Haryana's Yamunanagar town, police said.

The boy, wrapped in a cloth with the umbilical cord, was found by a person grazing cattle in the Pratap Nagar area.

The person informed the police about the boy's recovery. A medical team reached the spot and the child was shifted to Jagadhri Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.

