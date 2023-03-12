Baby boy abandoned in bushes in Haryana's Yamunanagar
By IANS | Published: March 12, 2023 11:42 AM 2023-03-12T11:42:07+5:30 2023-03-12T12:00:08+5:30
Chandigarh, March 12 A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in the bushes in Haryana's Yamunanagar town, police said.
The boy, wrapped in a cloth with the umbilical cord, was found by a person grazing cattle in the Pratap Nagar area.
The person informed the police about the boy's recovery. A medical team reached the spot and the child was shifted to Jagadhri Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.
