Badaun Double Murder Case: Two Children Brutally Murdered in UP, Accused Killed in Encounter

Two minors were brutally murdered on Tuesday evening in the Baba Colony of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The perpetrator responsible for this heinous act was subsequently engaged and neutralized by law enforcement officers in an encounter.

According to Badaun DM Manoj Kumar, "We received information this evening that a man entered a house and murdered two young children…"

According to Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar, the tragic incident unfolded as the two youngsters, approximately 11 and 6 years old, were innocently playing on the rooftop of a building. The culprit reportedly arrived at the scene and lurked for a while before perpetrating the appalling act, as quoted by ANI.

The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. We chased the accused. He fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot. The police are investigating the case, Rakesh Kumar said.

The accused, described by IG Rakesh Kumar as being aged between 25 and 30 years, has not been identified yet, with further details pending investigation. As for the motive behind the gruesome murders, Badaun District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar stated that clarity on the reason behind the killings is currently lacking and will be uncovered as part of the ongoing investigation.

