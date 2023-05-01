Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee advises devotees to take weather update before heading for Yatra

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 1 : Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay appealed to the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath to take information about the weather before heading for yatra and said that the state government and the temple committee have made all arrangements for the Chardham Yatra.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself is monitoring the preparations.

In view of the weather, the chairman of the temple committee has appealed to the pilgrims coming to Kedarnath to take information about the weather before coming on the yatra. Significantly, the weather in Kedarnath is continuously raining and snowing, due to which the pilgrims as well as the administration are facing difficulties.

Following the continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham since Monday morning, the Uttarakhand Police also have urged pilgrims to be careful during their yatra in view of the weather. "There has been continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham since this morning. Please be careful in view of the weather and start the journey according to the weather forecast. Dial 112 for emergency assistance," Uttarakhand Police said.

On Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms in the state for the next four days. "The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for bad weather in the state for the next four days from today.

An alert has been issued for hailstorms and thunderstorms with a speed of 70 km per hour and heavy snowfall in areas above 3500 meters," read the release. Informing about the unclear and bad weather in the state, the release said, "It has been snowing intermittently for the last thirteen days in Kedarnath Dham. The snowfall process started in Dham on April 18 and the snowfall which started in the afternoon on Saturday also continued till night."

"The weather is not clear in Kedarnath even from this morning. Due to snowfall, it is getting cold in Kedarnath," added the release.

