Badrinath Temple Prepares to Shut Its Doors for Winter on This Date – Last Chance for Devotees!

The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) informed ANI that the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter season on Tuesday, November 25, at 2:56 PM. Earlier, the committee had announced that the portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham would be closed for winter on October 23, 2025. Badrinath Temple, located in Uttarakhand, is the final shrine of the revered Char Dham Yatra. Every year, thousands of devotees from across the world visit the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal. The temple remains open for six months, from May to November, after which it becomes inaccessible due to heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions. During the winter months, the deity is worshipped at the Narsingh Temple in Joshimath.

Similarly, the committee announced that the portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be closed for the winter on… pic.twitter.com/yoBxrCIytc — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

In 2025, the Badrinath Temple opened on May 4, coinciding with Basant Panchami, when the palanquin of Lord Badri Vishal was ceremoniously brought from its winter seat in Jyotirmath. Around 15,000 devotees gather on the opening day to offer prayers. Pilgrims planning to visit the shrine during the Char Dham Yatra are required to register online or at dedicated counters.

The temple’s closing dates are traditionally determined according to the Hindu calendar (Panchang). While earlier estimates suggested a closure around November 6, 2025, the BKTC has now officially confirmed November 25, 2025, at 2:56 PM as the closing time. Following the closing ceremony, the palanquin of Lord Badri Narayan will be moved to the Narsingh Temple in Jyotirmath for the next six months.