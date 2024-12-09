Baghpat Accident: Speeding Car Collides With Horse Cart in UP, Animal Killed After Being Thrown 10 Feet Into Air, Five Injured; Terrifying Video Surfaces

Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh (December 9, 2024): A high-speed car collided with a horse cart on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accident killed the horse and left five people injured.

The incident occurred near Niwada village and was captured on CCTV. The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the car losing control and crashing into the horse cart.

कार की टक्कर से घोड़ा हवा में 7 फुट ऊपर उछला और 20 फुट दूर जाकर गिरा। घोड़े की मौत हो गई। कार और घोड़ा-बुग्गी में सवार 5 लोग घायल हो गए।

Reports say the crash took place when the horse cart entered the busy highway from the roadside. A speeding car, identified as a UP-registered Baleno, hit the cart with immense force. The impact caused the horse to be thrown nearly 10 feet into the air. It landed about 20 feet away and died at the scene.

The collision completely destroyed the horse cart and severely damaged the car. The injured individuals, identified as Naresh Rana, Renu, Akash, Pranjal, and Rashmi, were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Circle Officer Harish Singh confirmed the accident and stated that police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information. "The injured were taken to the hospital. An investigation is ongoing," Singh said.