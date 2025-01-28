Baghpat Tragedy: Over 20 People Injured After Watchtower Collapses During 'Laddu Mahotsav' in Baraut (Watch Videos)

More than 20 people were injured after a watchtower collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' organised by the Jain community in Baghpat's Baraut city of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, January 28. The incident took place after a stage building during Jain Nirvana Mahotsav was collapsed.

Baghpat SP Arpit Vijayvargiya said, "According to the information received so far, 20-25 people were injured in the incident. 2-3 people are seriously injured and are being treated in the hospital. Some people were given first aid and taken home."

According to the news agency IANS, the incident occurred during the Lord Adinath Nirvana Laddu festival when a wooden platform at the Manasthambh complex collapsed, trapping over 50 devotees. Panic ensued, with injured Jain devotees being transported to the hospital via e-rickshaws. The Kotwali Inspector, along with forces, arrived at the scene. More details awaited.