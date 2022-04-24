Bagpath police arrests pastor for raping minor

A pastor was arrested for raping a minor in Laliana village on Sunday, informed the police officials.

The incident came to light when the family registered a complaint against the said pastor in the nearby church after which the victim was sent for a medical test.

The police officials confirmed the arrest of the accused in the heinous crime.

"A person from Lalliana village at Chandinagar police station filed a complaint against the pastor of the church situated adjacent to his house and said that he had done wrong with his minor daughter, in this case the victim has been medically tested after registering the case. The accused has been taken into police custody, legal action is being taken," informed Circle Officer (CO) Khekra, Vijay Choudhary.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

