Bahra University Ragging: 3 Students Arrested for Beating First-Year MBA Student with Belt and Kicking in Himachal Pradesh; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

At least three students of Bahra University in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district were arrested for assaulting first-year MBA students at Bahra University. The arrest came after the question of accused students and university officials.

A complaint was filed by the victim at the Kandaghat police station on Sunday (September 8) by the student after his parents reached the university campus. In his complaint, he stated that he was beaten up after he refused to consume liquor.

The incident came to light after a disturbing video of the ragging went viral on social media. The ragging was said to be taking place inside the university hostel. The video shows senior students consuming alcohol and smoking in a hostel room while also forcing a junior student to drink alcohol. The clip further shows that accused students beating with belt, kicking and slapping the victim.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday when two students—Manik and Karan—came to the first-year student’s room and directed him to accompany them to another room where senior students were present. After he entered the room, the door was closed. Senior students, including Kartik, Karan Dogra, Divyansh, and Chirag, among others, were present in the room, the complainant alleged.

Following the complaint of a first-year student, a case under Sections 115(2), 127(2), 190,191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been registered against five students