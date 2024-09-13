'Bail, not exoneration': BJP slams AAP for celebrating Kejriwal release, seeks resignation

New Delhi, Sep 13 The BJP on Friday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail in the liquor policy was not an exoneration as the Supreme Court had upheld his arrest by the CBI and asked how he would be able to function due to the conditions levied by the apex court for his release.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasised that the judiciary is functioning impartially, as he urged Kejriwal to stop casting doubt on the legal system. He also took a swipe at the AAP’s claim of "victory of truth," saying, “First they need to decide when the truth wins and when it loses." He further suggested that Kejriwal has often questioned the courts but now must accept the ruling and explain it to the public.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, called for Kejriwal’s resignation, citing the court’s confirmation of his arrest as legal. "Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail for about six months. Now that the court has upheld his arrest, he should resign on ethical grounds," he said. He added that if Kejriwal cared for the plight of Delhi residents, he would have stepped down earlier.

The party's Delhi unit President Virendra Sachdeva also demanded Kejriwal’s resignation, arguing that the restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on his official duties - such as not visiting the Chief Minister’s Office or signing files unless necessary for seeking clearance/approval by the Lt Governor - render him unfit to hold office.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia similarly attacked the AAP’s celebration of the bail decision. "The BJP has a clear policy of zero tolerance for corruption. Even Mamata Banerjee considered resignation at one point. Corrupt leaders like Kejriwal must also step down," he stated.

He also said that the AAP will need to explain why Kejriwal is not resigning and claimed that people will soon demand that he step down.

"So why do I say the corrupt Chief Minister has become a CM on bail, as he was released after paying a surety of Rs 10 lakh? Now, tell me, should a person holding a constitutional position, who is facing legal charges, be the Chief Minister of Delhi?"

Fellow BJP spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj also criticised the AAP’s "celebration of corruption", calling their narrative misleading. She pointed out that the court's decision to grant bail based on a prolonged trial does not absolve Kejriwal of the serious charges in the liquor policy scam. She noted that this was the fourth time the courts had upheld Kejriwal's arrest, emphasising that these rulings were based on substantial evidence, not flimsy accusations.

Ahead of the October 5 Assembly elections, where the Kejriwal-led party is contesting on its own, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also attacked the AAP for being "stuck deep in corruption".

He also dismissed the prospect of Kejriwal’s bail having an impact on the elections.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Delhi Chief Minister has been granted conditional bail, but has not been acquitted yet.

"Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been granted conditional bail by the judiciary. However, the court has not acquitted him yet. Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav was also granted bail, but later he was convicted. The BJP has full faith in the judiciary."

The strong reactions from BJP leaders highlight the party’s ongoing efforts to pressure Kejriwal into resigning amid the corruption allegations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor