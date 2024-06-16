Bakrid 2024: Goat with Moon Symbol on Stomach on Sale for Rs 2 Lakh in Rajasthan Ahead of Eid-al-Adha (Watch Video)

Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid Ul Azha, Bakrid, and Bakra Eid, is one of the two major Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide by the Muslim community. This year in India, Bakra Eid falls on Monday, June 17. Ahead of the festival, preparations are underway all over country, even in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

#WATCH | A goat vendor Manohar Singh says "I have come from Sujangarh with my goat. The price of this goat of Rs 2 lakh. It has a symbol of the moon on his stomach. It has a good weight too. I have not yet found a customer for this goat..." pic.twitter.com/LnM2kkAyhu — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2024: Islamic Centre of India Issues Advisory for Bakra Eid, Says No Qurbani Photos or Videos on Social Media.

In Jaipur, a goat vendor named Manohar Singh, who owns a goat with a symbol of the moon on his stomach, is selling it for Rs 20 lakh. However, he said no customers are found yet, but it has gained attraction from the crowds.

Singh said buyers have shown interest in learning about the goat. "I have come from Sujangarh with my goat. The price of this goat is Rs 2 lakh. It has a symbol of the moon on its stomach. It has a good weight, too. I have not yet found a customer for this goat," he said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A goat seller in Bhopal is selling goats priced between Rs 50,000 to Rs 7.5 lakhs, ahead of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rvWWjLQvGa — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

In Madhya Pradesh, a goat seller is selling goats at prices between Rs 50,000 to Rs 7.5 lakhs. "I have sold goats in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and in Gujarat. The price of goats ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 7.5 lakhs. I sold Shaan-E-Bhopal at Rs 4 lakhs. I sold my goat 'Raftaar' weighing 155 kg for Rs 7 lakhs. It is one of the most aggressive goats in the country..," said Goat seller Syed Shahab Ali.