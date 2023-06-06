Balasore train accident: Bhubaneswar, Bengal set up helpdesks for identification of bodies

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 6 : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and the West Bengal Government have set up helpdesks at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for people looking for their kin after the three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore.

Prateek Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police from Bhubaneswar said that there are cases where one body is being claimed by multiple families. "In such cases, we are going for DNA testing. We have taken DNA samples of all bodies. We have received 193 bodies in different hospitals here," the DCP said.

Jitin Yadav, the Additional District Magistrate of Howrah said that the main issue faced by them is the identification of bodies. "We are helping those coming from West Bengal. The main issue we are facing is the identification of bodies. In some cases, there are multiple claimants for one body. DNA testing will be done in such cases," he said.

Meanwhile, total no of deaths in Balasore Train accident reached 288, Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena on Tuesday.

Out of total 288 bodies, 193 were sent to Bhubaneswar, 94 bodies handed over in Balasore, while 1 injured person was undergoing treatment in Bhadrak died in hospital, he was handed over to the relative.

Out of the 193 bodies which was sent to the Bhubaneswar, 110 has been identified and 83 are still to identified, the Odisha Chief Secretary added.

Earlier on Monday officials said that there are 101 bodies yet to be identified. Talking to ANI, Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy had said that around 200 people are still being treated in various hospitals in Odisha.

At least 275 lives were lost and over 1000 individuals were injured in a three-train collision in Odisha's Balasore. The railways said that as far preliminary investigation the accident may have resulted on account of 'signalling interference'.

