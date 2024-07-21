Ban on govt employees taking part in RSS activities lifted

New Delhi, July 21 The Narendra Modi government has lifted the over three-decade-long ban on government employees taking part in RSS activities.

The ban, imposed in November 1966 during the rule of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was removed on July 9, as per an order.

"The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on Govt employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi Govt. The original order shouldn’t have been passed in the first place," BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said in a post on X, sharing a photo of the order.

However, various state governments, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, had removed the restrictions on government employees being linked to the RSS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor