'Ban RSS if you have guts, be ready to face consequences': Karnataka BJP dares Siddaramaiah govt

Bengaluru, Oct 29 The Karnataka BJP on Wednesday challenged the Congress-led Karnataka government to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and be prepared to face the "consequences".

A day after the Karnataka High Court issued a stay on the Siddaramaiah government's order mandating approval for private organisations to hold events in public spaces and government-owned venues, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka said the High Court has slapped the "Hitler-style Congress-led government".

"The High Court has rebuked the dictatorial conduct of the Congress government in Karnataka for denying permission to the RSS route march, clearly stating that such an act amounts to a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution," Ashoka stated.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge - does your supreme leader, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who always carries the Constitution book in his pocket, not find a place in it for the fundamental rights of citizens?" Ashoka questioned.

On Tuesday, the bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed an interim order in this regard.

The writ petition was filed by Punaschetana Seva Samsthe, an NGO, challenging the legality of the government order. The petition contended that the order, which deems gatherings of more than 10 persons illegal and mandates permission from authorities for holding foot marches or public events, is unconstitutional.

Senior counsel Ashok Harnalli, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the order issued by the state Home Department violates both the law and the Constitution. He stated that prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 persons in parks, grounds, pools, and lakes is impermissible under the law.

The government had issued the order recently following a letter from Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public places and government-owned premises across the state. The issue had also sparked a war of words between Congress and BJP leaders.

The Karnataka government has decided to file an appeal before a Division Bench of the High Court, challenging the interim stay on its order that made prior approval mandatory for conducting public events in public places and government-owned premises across the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor