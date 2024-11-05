Bandipora Encounter: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video)

An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday. According to reports, acting on intelligence regarding terrorist activity in the northern region of the Valley, security forces initiated a cordon-and-search operation. A gunfight ensued when the terrorists opened fire on the advancing forces, who retaliated.

Jammu & Kashmir | Encounter breaks out between Security Forces and terrorists in the Ketsun forest area of Bandipora. Exchange of fire underway.



Details awaited.



In a separate operation, Jammu and Kashmir police, in coordination with the Army's 22 Rashtriya Rifles and the 92nd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), apprehended a suspected terrorist associate. The individual, identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani from Tujar Shareef in Sopore, was found in possession of a pistol, a magazine, and seven live rounds.

Following the arrest, an FIR (No. 200/2024) was registered at the Handwara Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

Earlier this month, on November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Anantnag district. The encounter began after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area. Additionally, on October 29, security forces neutralized three terrorists in a significant encounter in Akhnoor following an attack on an Army convoy. On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed in an attack on a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district.

