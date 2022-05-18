Bangalore! Video of school girls fighting goes viral

A video of groups of girls attacking each other in front of a school in Bangalore has gone viral on social media. This video shows all the young women in school uniforms. It is not yet clear where the incident took place.

A shocking video from a prestigious school in Bangalore is going viral on social media. In it, these students are seen beating each other. This video is from Bishop Convent School and is an All Girl School. In this video, some students are seen pulling the hair of other students. Not only that, but the parents of the girls also seemed to be involved in the fight.

The school, meanwhile, has not commented on the videos, according to media reports. The cause of the dispute is still unknown. However, the students have been injured after the clash. Meanwhile, school officials did not intervene in the dispute.