Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan Resigns After Protesters Issue One-Hour Ultimatum

Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigned from his post after fresh violence broke out on Saturday, August 10. Protesters gathered outside the Bangladeshi Supreme Court premises and demanded him to step down from his post by 1 pm.

The agitators threatened to besiege their residences, Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, declared from the SC premises.

Visuals From the Bangladeshi Supreme Court

The adviser of Youth and Sports Ministry of the Interim government Asif Mahmud demanded the resignation of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan. The chief justice of Bangladesh's top court said Saturday he had agreed to resign "in principle" after an ultimatum to do so from protesters, AFP reported quoting broadcaster Jamuna TV.