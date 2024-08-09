Bangladesh Crisis: Large Groups of People Gather at India-Bangladesh border; BSF Halts Movement at Zero Point (Watch Video)

Amid escalating political unrest and violence in Bangladesh, a significant influx of people from the neighboring country has converged at the India-Bangladesh border. The Border Security Force (BSF) has halted their movement at Zero Point. Visuals from the Indian side, specifically from Pathantuli in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, West Bengal, depict the situation at the border.

Violent protests in Bangladesh over the past few weeks have resulted in nearly 300 deaths. The unrest also prompted the sudden resignation of Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

On the same day of her resignation, Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and is currently in India. The ongoing nationwide protests have seen numerous reports of targeted violence against Hindus and other minority communities. Mobs have vandalized several Hindu temples, households, and businesses. Additionally, at least two Hindu leaders associated with Hasina's Awami League party have been killed amid the unrest.

