Bangladesh Crisis: Modi Government Forms Committee to Monitor Indo-Bangladesh Border, Announces Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday revealed that the Modi government has established a committee to oversee the evolving situation along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) amid the current unrest in Bangladesh. This committee is tasked with maintaining communication with Bangladeshi authorities to safeguard Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities residing in Bangladesh.

“In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there,” Shah posted on X. The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command, Amit Shah added.

In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2024

Students leading protests against Hasina, which have resulted in nearly 300 deaths since July, have consistently called for the protection of minority communities in the predominantly Muslim country. However, Hindu community leaders have expressed concerns about their safety due to the absence of a functional government.