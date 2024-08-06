Bangladesh Crisis: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Warns of Potential Impact on India Amid Ongoing Violence in Asian Country (Watch Video)

Sheikh Hasina's 15-year tenure as Bangladesh's Prime Minister ended abruptly on Monday as she fled the country amid a month-long wave of violent protests. Following the unrest, which resulted in nearly 100 deaths on Sunday, the military announced plans to establish an interim government. Reacting to the situation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Whatever is happening in Bangladesh, it will affect India as well. Bangladesh is our border nation if anarchy happens in Bangladesh it won't be good for India. How Indians there can be brought back and how borders can be secured, the anarchy happening there should not spread to India".

At least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday during unrest with police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country, according to Dhaka Tribune. The country announced on Monday that the clashes between demonstrators and members of the Awami League claimed the lives of at least 96 people in police firings.

On Monday, clashes between police and miscreants led to the deaths of at least 18 people in the Savar and Dhamrai regions on the outskirts of the capital. According to Prothom Alo, citing sources from Dhaka Medical College Hospital, around 500 individuals were admitted with injuries, including gunshot wounds. Of these, 70 remain hospitalized.

Following reports of Sheikh Hasina's departure from Bangladesh, crowds took to the streets in celebration, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister amid escalating protests and arrived at Hindon Air Base near New Delhi on Monday evening aboard a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.



