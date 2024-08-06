Who Is Dr Muhammad Yunus? Nobel Winner Backed by Student Leaders for Bangladesh Interim Government Role

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus said that Sheikh Hasina destroyed the legacy of her father, ‘Bangabandhu’ Mujibur Rehman, after being forced to resign as Prime Minister of Bangladesh amid violent protests in the country.

“Bangladesh is liberated… We are a free country now,” said Dr. Yunus, who has been charged by the Hasina Government in over 190 cases. The Nobel Laureate stated that this is like a second liberation for the people of Bangladesh and there is celebration all over the country.

The interim govt. of the student-citizen uprising will be formed with Dr. Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Advisor. Proposals for the names of the other members of the interim govt. will be shared tomorrow morning.



Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced on Tuesday that Dr. Muhammad Yunus will be the chief advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh. However, an official announcement has not been made yet, and officials have not confirmed any decision regarding the former managing director of Grameen Bank. Student leaders on Monday said they would present a roadmap for constituting the interim government within 24 hours.

The Nobel Laureate has not officially confirmed whether he is taking on the role of the interim government's chief advisor. Meanwhile, according to student leaders, Yunus has agreed to take the position. Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators posted a video on social media on Tuesday regarding their decisions.

Who Is Dr. Muhammad Yunus?

Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus is a Bangladeshi entrepreneur, economist, and founding member of Grameen Bank. He was born in Chittagong on June 29, 1940. He was born and brought up in a middle-class family and completed his education at Dhaka University. In 1969, he completed his Ph.D. in economics from the US' Vanderbilt University. Yunus was a professor of economics at Middle Tennessee State University.

Yunus joined Chittagong University as the head of the Economics Department after returning from the US. He is currently in Paris and will soon return to Bangladesh to continue working for the people as he did earlier.