Bangladesh Violence: We Are in Close and Continuous Touch With Indian Community, Says EAM Dr S Jaishankar (Watch Video)

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said former Bangladesh Prime Minister made the decision to resign apparently, at a very short notice and requested approval to come for the moment to India.

Speaking on the situation in Bangladesh, S Jaishankar told Parliament Tuesday that the Indian government are in constant touch with its nationals in Bangladesh amid deadly protests which claimed the lives of more than 300 people. He said there are nearly 19,000 Indian nationals in Asian country.

EAM S Jaishankar On Bangladesh Violence

"We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there of which about 9000 are students," said Dr S Jaishankar in Parliament.

"The bulk of the students returned in July...We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned till law and order is restored," he added.

External Affairs Minister said army and security forces to be on alert 24 hours. He said his authorities are in touch with official in Dhaka.

"Our border guarding forces have been instructed to be exceptionally alert in video of this complex situation. In last 24 hours, we have been in touch with authorities in Dhaka."



Meanwhile, alert has been sounded in many parts of Bihar in the wake of the unrest. Earlieron Monday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose assured that the Bangladesh-West Bengal borders are secure and there's no need for panic.