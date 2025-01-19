Bangladeshi angle in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case raises political din

New Delhi, Jan 19 The political landscape has intensified following the arrest of the accused in the stabbing case of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The Mumbai Police detained Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad on Sunday morning in Thane, Maharashtra, and suspect he may be a Bangladeshi national, igniting allegations and counter-accusations between political parties.

Dikshit Gedam, DCP, Crime Branch Mumbai, confirmed the arrest of Shehzad, who reportedly attacked Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence early Thursday morning.

"There is primary evidence to suggest the accused is a Bangladeshi. He lacks valid Indian documentation, and some seizures indicate he may not be an Indian citizen," said Gedam during a press conference.

According to the police, Shehzad, aged 30, entered Saif Ali Khan's home with the intent to rob. The actor sustained six stab wounds during a struggle with the intruder and underwent multiple surgeries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. He is now recovering and out of danger.

The arrest has triggered sharp political exchanges. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh lauded the swift action of the Mumbai Police and accused opposition parties of supporting illegal immigration.

"The BJP has always taken a stand against illegal immigrants. This tragic incident highlights the issue of infiltrators. Parties like Congress, AAP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) must stop supporting illegal immigrants," Chugh told IANS.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit called for a thorough investigation, stating, "If the accused is indeed a foreign national, the matter becomes even more serious. Mumbai Police must ensure justice."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey criticised the BJP for failing to address the issue of illegal immigration.

"The BJP has been in power at the Centre for over a decade and in Maharashtra for more than two years. If such individuals are allowed to roam freely and commit crimes, it reflects poorly on their governance.," he said.

The stabbing occurred at 2 a.m. on January 16 at Saif Ali Khan's 12th-floor apartment in Bandra. The intruder reportedly used the staircase to access the actor's home.

Eliyamma Philips, a staff member present at the time, spotted the attacker and engaged in a scuffle, sustaining injuries in the process. Hearing her screams, Saif confronted the attacker, who stabbed him multiple times before fleeing.

The accused, who allegedly used multiple aliases, including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammad Ilyas, had been living under a false identity in Mumbai for the past 5-6 months. He was apprehended in a joint operation near Hiranandani Estate, Thane, following surveillance of CCTV footage.

The accused was later seen on CCTV buying headphones at a Dadar store and boarding a train at Bandra station.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam emphasised the need for stricter security measures in residential societies.

"Low salaries and round-the-clock duties for security personnel compromise safety. The government will ensure the deportation of infiltrators and implement stronger security protocols," he said.

The Mumbai Police confirmed that Shehzad, who previously worked in a pub, had been living at various locations in Maharashtra. They also revealed that he had changed his name out of fear of being caught.

The case has sparked a debate over national security and the handling of illegal immigration.

Senior Congress leader Udit Raj highlighted the rising safety concerns in metropolitan cities under the current government.

"This incident underscores the urgent need to address mafia and gangster activities operating unchecked," he told IANS.

As the investigation unfolds, the arrest of Shehzad has put a spotlight on immigration policies, security measures, and political accountability in addressing these challenges.

