Bangladeshi cattle smuggler arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 8 A Bangladeshi national has been arrested in Assam' Morigaon over suspicion of smuggling cattle from India to Bangladesh, said an official.

The Superintendent of Police in Morigaon district, Aparna Natrajan told that they detained the person on Saturday evening and later he was arrested.

The man was identified as Nuruz Zaman. He was a resident of Banglabazar in the Sunamganj area of Bangladesh.

The police officer informed that Zaman entered India with a valid tourist VISA through the Dawki border in Meghalaya on July 14. He then came to Assam and roamed in the Moirabari area of the Morigaon district.

Though he was a tourist, Zaman was looking to buy cattle from the local market. He even bought some cattle and only then he came under the scanner of the local police informers.

Natrajan said, "He was tracked by the police for the last several days. The man was planning to smuggle those cattle through the Dawki border to Bangladesh."

Police have seized many objectionable documents from his possession. There were lots of photographs of the cattle markets, huge Indian currency notes, and Indian SIM cards.

