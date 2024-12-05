Bangladeshi citizens will teach Yunus a lesson if supply from India is stopped: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Dec 5 West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday, claimed that the citizen will teach the Chief Advisor of the interim Bangladesh government Muhammad Yunus a lesson if the supply of essential items from India to the neighbouring country is stopped for just seven days.

“Recently, we have blocked the movement of goods vehicles at the Benapole-Petrapole Border in North 24 Parganas district for just a day. If we block the supply for just seven days, the Bangladeshi citizens will teach Muhammad Yunus a lesson,” Adhikari said at a gathering in protest against the attacks and atrocities on minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh and the arrest of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monks by Bangladesh police.

He also elaborated on how Bangladesh is dependent on India to run its economic affairs.

“Bangladesh’s economy is totally dependent on India. We send everything to Bangladesh from food products to cotton, Bangladesh is dependent on India for the supply of 97 essential items,” Adhikari said.

He said that in the Lok Sabha elections this year the majority of the Hindus in his native district of East Midnapore got united in support of the BJP candidates.

“Now it is time for the Hindus elsewhere to get united,” he said.

BJP candidates got elected from both the Lok Sabha constituencies in East Midnapore district namely Tamluk and Kanthi in the Lok Sabha elections. While the former judge of the Calcutta High Court was elected from Tamluk, Soumendu Adhikari, the younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari was elected from Kanthi.

--IANS

