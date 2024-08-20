Bangladeshi Nationals Enter Indian Border in Assam; Apprehended and Deported (Watch Video)

A Bangladeshi woman who entered Assam illegally was arrested by the Assam Police and handed over to officials of the neighbouring country at the international border in Dhubri district on Monday night, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The woman, identified as Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka Division, was intercepted in Dhubri after she entered on August 18, 2024, which included multiple bus and boat rides spanning over 24 hours. Akhtar was initially apprehended by the Assam Police at Dhubri and later repatriated.

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets "Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka Division was handed back to Bangladeshi Authorities. Earlier she was apprehended at Dhubri by Assam Police. Investigation has revealed that Akhtar entered Indian territory in the early hours of 18th August at… pic.twitter.com/4GRdLusT5x — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

Chief Minister Sarma shared on social media, including X that a search is underway to find other potential accomplices. Meanwhile, BSF Eastern Command additional director general Ravi Gandhi concluded a four-day tour of border areas, including riverine outposts, and held meetings with officials at the Guwahati Frontier headquarters.

Also Read | Bangladesh's interim gov't plans national elections soon after reforms.

Police also arrested three Bangladeshi nationals last night who entered India from the Tripura side. The individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, son of Abdul Adud from Akhila village, Rajshahi district.

Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals last night who entered India from the Tripura side. The individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, son of Abdul Adud from Akhila village, Rajshahi district; Asadul Islam, son of the late Atabur Rahman from Godagari village,… pic.twitter.com/Yl2KwvyNBf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 20, 2024

The illegal migrants were identified as Asadul Islam, son of the late Atabur Rahman, and MD Sarwar, son of MD Satabur Rahaman, from Godagari village, Rajshahi district.

Chief Minister further stated that One of them was found with an Aadhaar card, having entered India for the second time, All three intended to travel to Chennai for labor work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh.