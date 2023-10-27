Bangladeshi woman sent to Tripura jail after illegally entering India with lover

Agartala, Oct 27 A 24-year-old Bangladeshi woman was sent to jail in Tripura following a court order for illegally crossing over to India with her paramour, the police said on Friday.

Police said Nur Jalal (34), who is a quack doctor and resident of Churaibari in north Tripura along the Assam-Tripura border, a few months back illegally went to Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh to heal people there through traditional practices.

During Jalal's stay in Bangladesh, he fell in love with a married woman and a mother of two children.

The couple on Thursday entered into Tripura and police acting on a tip-off arrested the woman but her paramour managed to flee.

Locals told the police that Jalal used to visit Bangladesh frequently without any valid passport and travel document to collect various roots of trees, herbs and medicinal plants for pursuing his profession.

The couple eloped a week ago and entered India through the clandestine route on Thursday.

On Friday, the woman was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of north Tripura and the court remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody for illegally entering India and directed the police to nab Jalal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor