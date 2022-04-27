Bank guard's shotgun goes off accidentally in J&K, 3 injured

Srinagar, April 27 Three persons were injured on Wednesday when a bank guard's shotgun went off accidentally in J&K's Shopian district.

Police sources said the shotgun of a bank guard at the J&K Bank branch in Shopian town went off accidentally on Wednesday.

"Three persons were injured in this incident. The injured have been shifted to the hospital," sources said.

Security guards in all the banks in J&K are provided with point 12 bore shotguns and not rifles. While bullets are used in rifles, the ammunition of a shotgun is made of cartridges.

These pellet filled cartridges have the potential of causing injury to many since one cartridge on an average is filled with 50 lead pellets.

