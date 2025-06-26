Bank Holiday on June 27? Banks to Remain Closed for 3 Days in These States for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025

On the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra, which is celebrated annually to commemorate journey of Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, from their main temple in Puri to the Gundicha Temple. On the auspicious occasion some states have announces bank holidays on Friday, June 27.

Banks are closed on account of Puri Rath Yatra 2025, followed by 4th Saturday on June 28 and Sunday on June 29. As a result most bank-based activities will be non-operational, expect ATM services, internet banking, UPI services and check deposits.

Bank Holiday on June 27 in the Following States:

Bank holiday has been declared on June 27 on the occasion of Puri Rath Yatra in Odisha and Manipur. However, banks across the country expect these two states will be working as usual on this date. Meanwhile, banks will be closed in Mizoram on June 30 on the occasion of Remna Ni which is also called as Peace day.

Also Read | Reliance launches multi-pronged efforts to enrich Puri Rath Yatra experience for lakhs of devotees.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra of Puri also known as the Ratha Jatra, which is celebrated annually and largest Hindu chariot festival which is celebrated in the month of Ashadh which fall between June and July. The Yatra is held in the Odisha capital city Puri, that why it is also known as Puri Yatra.

During the festival, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities—Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra—to Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath temple.

Over 23,000 security personnel, including RAF and SRP teams, will safeguard the Jagannath Rath Yatra. AI cameras and a dedicated control room will monitor the 16 km route to ensure a peaceful and well-managed procession. City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik provided details.