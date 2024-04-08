Bank Holidays April 2024: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days, Check Full List

Banks are gearing up for an extended holiday period this week, with consecutive closures set to take place across the nation. Starting from April 9 through April 14, all national banks will remain closed for five consecutive days. Furthermore, in several states, the holiday stretch continues into the following week, as April 15 and 16 have been marked as bank holidays in observance of Bohag Bihu and Ram Navami, respectively. This back-to-back series of holidays may impact banking operations and transactions during this period.

Visitors planning to head to banks are urged to verify the holiday schedules of their nearest bank branches to ensure accurate information regarding local and state closures. In April 2024, banks across India are expected to be closed for a total of 12 days. However, it's crucial to note that these closures vary from state to state, in accordance with the holiday list for banks issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is determined in collaboration with state governments. Therefore, individuals are advised to stay informed about the specific holiday arrangements applicable to their region.

Full list of bank holidays in April 2024: