Bank Strike Today: How Will Transactions and Banking Services Be Impacted? Check Here

Banking activities could be disrupted due to a nationwide strike called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) on Wednesday, August 28. The strike is in protest against the Bank of India’s decision to charge-sheet thirteen office bearers of the bank staff union.

"AIBEA has called for a strike on August 28, 2024, to protest political attacks on trade unions. AIBOC, NCBE, BEFI, AIBOA, INBOC, and INBEF are extending their support," tweeted AIBEA General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam. The nationwide strike is also backed by five other bank unions: the United Forum of Bank Unions, All India Bank Officers Confederation, National Confederation of Bank Employees, Bank Employees Federation of India, and All India Bank Officers Association.

Will Banking Activities Be Affected Due to Nationwide Strike?

Although the bank strike has been announced on Twitter, there has been no official confirmation yet. Customers are advised to contact their banks directly to check the status of operations at their respective branches before visiting. This will help them determine if banking activities have been disrupted by the strike.