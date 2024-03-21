Banks to Operate on Sunday, March 31st for Financial Year-End Transactions; Here is the List

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sent a notification that on account of financial year end all banks across India will operate on Sunday, March 31, 2024. This decision comes following a request from the Government of India to ensure that branches dealing with government transactions remain open on this day. The aim is to facilitate the completion of all government-related receipts and payments for the fiscal year 2023-24.

A total of 33 agency banks in India are authorized to handle government operations concerning receipts and payments. These banks are:

1. Bank of Baroda

2. Bank of India

3. Bank of Maharashtra

4. Canara Bank

5. Central Bank of India

6. Indian Bank

7. Indian Overseas Bank

8. Punjab and Sind Bank

9. Punjab National Bank

10. State Bank of India

11. UCO Bank

12. Union Bank of India

13. Axis Bank Ltd.

14. City Union Bank Ltd.

15. DCB Bank Ltd.

16. Federal Bank Ltd.

17. HDFC Bank Ltd.

18. ICICI Bank Ltd.

19. IDBI Bank Ltd.

20. IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd.

21. IndusInd Bank Ltd.

22. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.

23. Karnataka Bank Ltd.

24. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.

25. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

26. RBL Bank Ltd.

27. South Indian Bank Ltd.

28. Yes Bank Ltd.

29. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

30. Bandhan Bank Ltd.

31. CSB Bank Ltd.

32. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

33. DBS Bank India Limited

Banks are instructed to ensure proper communication regarding the availability of banking services on this exceptional operational day.