Banks will be closed for 11 days in May; check out details

Banks will be closed for 11 days in May due to Ramadan Eid, Buddha Pournima and Lord Parashuram Jayanti and Saturday and Sunday holidays. Therefore, the work of the bank should be planned by keeping in mind bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the May holiday calendar.

This day will be a bank holiday

May 1: Sunday

May 2: Ramadan-Eid

May 3: Lord Sri Parashuram Jayanti, Ramadan-Eid, Basav Jayanti, Akshay Tritiya

May 8: Sunday

May 9: Rabindranath Tagore's birthday (banks closed in Bengal)

May 14: Saturday

May 15: Sunday

May 16: Buddha Pournima

May 22: Sunday

May 28: Saturday

May 29: Sunday