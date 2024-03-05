Bansuri Swaraj, Daughter of Sushma Swaraj, Applauds PM Modi's Dedication to India's Development and Welfare

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to the betterment of the nation. Swaraj emphasized that under PM Modi's leadership, India has witnessed unprecedented strides towards prosperity and welfare. "We all belong to the extended family of PM Modi," Swaraj remarked, highlighting the sense of unity fostered by the Prime Minister's inclusive approach. "His tireless dedication to the nation's development is truly commendable."

#WATCH | BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj says, "We all are a part of the family of PM Modi. He has dedicated his whole life to the development of the nation. There was a time when 'Garibi Hatao' was only a slogan. But, PM Modi has alleviated 25 crore people from poverty. Today 14 crore… pic.twitter.com/L2vBo4YV9m — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

Reflecting on the transformative journey of India, Swaraj recalled a time when slogans like "Garibi Hatao" (Eradicate Poverty) remained mere rhetoric. However, she asserted, PM Modi's leadership has translated these aspirations into tangible outcomes. "PM Modi has lifted a staggering 25 crore people out of poverty, a feat that underscores his commitment to uplifting the marginalized sections of society," she stated. Furthermore, Swaraj underscored the significant strides made in providing essential services to every household across the country. "Today, over 14 crore new tap water connections have been provided to homes, marking a significant milestone in ensuring access to clean water, a basic human right," she highlighted.

Swaraj attributed the success of these welfare schemes to PM Modi's deep-rooted belief in the people of India. "These initiatives stem from PM Modi's conviction that every citizen of India is a valued member of his extended family," she remarked. "His governance philosophy revolves around empowering and uplifting every individual, regardless of their socio-economic background. "In conclusion, Bansuri Swaraj's remarks underscored the transformative impact of PM Modi's leadership on the socio-economic landscape of India. As the nation continues its journey towards progress and prosperity, Swaraj reiterated her unwavering support for PM Modi's vision of a vibrant and inclusive India. Bansuri Swaraj, is all set to enter the poll fray for the first time ever. Bansuri Swaraj has been declared a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.



