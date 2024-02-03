Banwarilal Purohit Punjab Governor Tenders Resignation

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigned on Saturday due to personal reasons and other commitments. He officially submitted his resignation to President of India Drauopadi Murmu. Purohit also resigned from his position as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.

In his resignation letter, he stated, "Please accept the same and oblige."

Purohit's resignation came amid tension between him and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's state government, as they have been in conflict over pending bills, which has now reached the Supreme Court. Banwarilal Purohit is an Indian politician who served as the 29th Governor of Punjab, India and Administrator of Chandigarh. He was also the former Governor of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021, and former Governor of Assam from 2016 to 2017.