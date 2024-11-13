Baramulla Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Industrial Estate Area of Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore (Watch Video)

Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir (November 13, 2024): A massive blaze erupted in the Industrial Estate area of Baba Raza in Sopore town, Baramulla district, on Wednesday. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the intense flames and heavy smoke billowing from the affected area.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | A fire broke out in the Industrial Estate area of Baba Raza in Sopore town of Baramulla district. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/A9G2F3n1MK — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

Fire and emergency teams, along with local residents, quickly responded to the scene and are working to prevent the fire from spreading further across the estate.

So far, no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet known. Authorities are working to bring the situation under control.