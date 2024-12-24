Basti Suicide: 17-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Being Stripped, Beaten and Urinated On at Birthday Party in UP; Family's Complaint Ignored

A 17-year-old boy died by suicide by hanging himself in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. The boy's family alleged that he was beaten up during a birthday party, stripped of his clothes, and urinated upon. Unable to bear the humiliation, he returned home and ended his life. The deceased was a resident of Nighari village in Sant Kabir Nagar identified as Aditya, but was living with his maternal uncle in Basti.

According to the family, the boy was invited to a local man's birthday party on the night of December 20. During the party, four men allegedly stripped him, brutally beat him, urinated on him, and recorded the act on their phones. They also threatened to make the video viral. The family claimed that when the boy begged them to delete the video, they humiliated him further by forcing him to lick their spit.

Victim's uncle Vijay Kumar said, "He was invited to a birthday party in the village. We don't know if it was all pre-planned but he was stripped naked and beaten and even urinated on. When we went to the Police Station to file a complaint, our complaint wasn't registered."

Devastated, the boy returned home, narrated the incident to his parents, and later took his own life by hanging himself. The grieving family brought his body to the nearby police station, demanding immediate action. However, they alleged that the police initially refused to register their complaint. The family then carried the boy's body to the Superintendent of Police's (SP) office and staged a protest. After hours of demonstration, the police finally registered a case and assured the family of action.

"The incident occurred on December 20 and we got to know about it on 21 December. He came home at night and told us the next morning about the whole thing... It has been three days but our cries were not heard... They met him again and tortured him after which he committed suicide," uncle Kumar further said.

"A boy named Aditya hanged himself and a case has been registered in PS Kaptanganj. A case has been registered in the relevant sections... The reason is suspected to be mutual differences," Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said.

The victim's mother accused the police of shielding the accused by delaying action. Meanwhile, the boy's maternal uncle, Vijay Kumar, said the motive behind the attack remains unclear, but they suspect it may be related to an old rivalry. CO Pradeep Kumar Tripathi confirmed that a case has been registered based on the family's complaint. He stated that the boy's body has been sent for a postmortem and that the matter is under investigation. "We will ensure strict action against the culprits," he assured.