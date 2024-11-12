Bathinda Mandi Clash: Punjab Police Attacked and Held Captive by Protesting Farmers; Several Injured

Protesting farmers under the flag of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) clashed with Punjab Police cops in Raike Kalan village's grain market in Bathinda district on Monday evening, November 11. The incident took place when the district administration rushed to rescue a naib tehsildar and a PUNGRAIN food inspector who had been held hostage by farmers.

According to the news reports, at least eight people, including farmers and cops, were injured in the clash. In order to free the officials and restore law and order, the police used mild force. Even two police vehicles were damaged. Around 25 farmers of the BKU under the leadership of Jagsir Singh Jhumba gheraoed Pungrain Inspector Rajveer Singh at the grain market. Later, Naib Tehsildar Vipin Kumar reached the spot and held a meeting with the protesters. Soon, farm activists gheraoed the Naib Tehsildar as well.

DSP Bathinda Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said, "Farmers' union gheraoed Inspector and Naib Tehsildar during the procurement process of paddy. When our Police party reached there, they requested that our officers who were held captive be allowed to leave. But the farmers' union didn't relent. So, when the Police party tried to get them released, they (farmers' union) attacked them."

#WATCH | Punjab: A Police party was attacked by farmers' union yesterday in Raike Kalan village of Bathinda during the paddy procurement process. DSP says that an Inspector and a Naib Tehsildar were held captive by the farmers. One ASI-rank Police officer was injured in the… pic.twitter.com/hisE8nDlte — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

"One of our officials was injured. Our vehicles were vandalised. Tehsildar and Inspector were freed. We are speaking with the offices if others were injured too. An ASI-rank officer was attacked with an intent to kill. He has sustained injuries. He was attacked with sticks, kirpan and machete...We will take action as per law," DSP said.