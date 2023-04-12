Bathinda Military Station firing: Preliminary reports suggest internal issue

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], April 12 : As per intial reports, the firing at the Bathinda Military Station early Wednesday morning in which four sodiers died, appeared to be an internal issue since a rifle with ammunition had been missing for the last two days, Indian Army sources said

Search operations are underway inside military station where there is thick plantation in some areas, they said.

The Indian Army said that four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident.

The Army said that an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds were reportedly missing since past two days.

According to the Army statement, no other injuries to personnel or damage to property have been reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and the Army is conducting joint investigations with Punjab Police to establish the facts of the case.

"The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," stated the Army release.

Families of jawans killed in the incident are being informed, said the Army.

According to the sources, Army Chief General Manoj Pandey will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and will brief him on the firing incident today.

Earlier, Punjab Police sources ruled out a terror angle in the incident. According to sources all entry gates of the Army Cantonment in Bathinda have been closed. They said that one INSAS rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing about two days ago and some Army personnel may be behind this incident.

As per a statement by Indian Army's South Western Command, the firing incident occurred at around 4.35 am inside the Bathinda Military Station.

A search operation is underway, the Army said.

"Four casualties were reported in the incident. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress", informed the HQ SW Command.

