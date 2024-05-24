Batting for stronger India, PM Modi promises more development for Himachal in 3rd term

Nahan (Himachal), May 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home, said on Friday that a third term for his government at the Centre will not only make India more stronger but also usher in more development for the state.

"Five phases of elections are over and the BJP-NDA government is coming to power," PM Modi said while addressing a massive public meeting - which, he said was one of the biggest ever he has seen in the state - in Sirmaur district's Nahan town that is part of the Shimla (reserved) constituency.

Insisting that the high mountains of Himachal have taught him to always keep spirits high, the Prime Minister added: "Now, Himachal will score a hat-trick with a 4-0 victory. Vote for those who will form the government. What is the point of wasting your vote? So, say with me, ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar".

Seeking blessings to make a powerful India, PM Modi, who donned a Himachali cap, said: "When the country didn’t even know Modi, I was among you. Times have changed, but Modi has not changed. Modi's relationship with Himachal remains the same."

Slamming Congress, the ruling party in the state, PM mentioned that the implementation of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, a long-standing demand of military personnel, was fulfilled under his leadership.

"The Congress party made military families yearn for One Rank One Pension for four decades. The Congress used to say they would bring OROP by showing just Rs 500 crore. This was a huge insult to our army because it was impossible to implement OROP with just Rs 500 crore. It is Modi who has implemented OROP. Modi has given about Rs 1.25 lakh crore to former soldiers through OROP. That's why people say, "Modi delivers what he guarantees," he said.

PM Modi asserted the significance of having a robust government at the Centre, especially for a border state like Himachal Pradesh.

"Himachal Pradesh is a state bordering the frontier. The people of Himachal understand the importance of a strong government. Modi will risk his life for you but will not let any harm come to you. The weak Congress government used to plead around the world. Modi says, why should India go to the world? India will fight its battles on its own."

The PM also reminded people that the Congress government in the state had promised to give Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years in its first Cabinet meeting but the promise has not been fulfilled so far.

"Before coming to power, the Congress government of Himachal had promised to buy cow dung at Rs 2 per kg from the farmers and the government has still not fulfilled this guarantee too," he mentioned.

PM Modi highlighted that Himachal Pradesh has received a bulk drugs park, a medical device park and was among the first states in the country where the Vande Bharat train was started.

"With the ‘PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ your bill will be zero, and you will also earn thousands of rupees. Just as Modi fulfilled his previous guarantees, he will fulfil these guarantees as well," the Prime Minister added.

