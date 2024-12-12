Battle of Hilli commemorated at Bengal War Memorial

Kolkata, Dec 12 A ceremony was held by the Army and the Zilla Sainik Board at Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal, on Thursday, to commemorate the epic Battle of Hilli, during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Senior officials of the armed forces and the state government, veterans, NCC cadets, school children and local residents attended the event, organised at the Hilli War Memorial, where wreaths were laid in memory of bravehearts.

Col Partha Pratim Barik, Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) of West Bengal said that the Battle of Hilli lasted from November 22 to December 11, 1971, which was one of the most ferocious of all battles fought by gallant Indian Army soldiers from highly-motivated units.

“There were actually two battles. The first Battle of Hilli was fought between November 22 and 24, 1971 and the second on December 10th and 11th. The Indian Army's objective was to capture Bogra and cut off Pakistani troops in the north from the rest of East Pakistan. The best approach towards Bogra was through Hilli,” he said.

He added that this battle is unique as it started before the official declaration of War on December 3, 1971, and continued till two days after the surrender of Pakistan at Dhaka on December 16.

“The surrender of Pakistani troops at Hilli took place on December 18, 1971,” he said.

Col Barik added that the initial plan was to capture Hilli with the 202 Mountain Brigade, adding that after Phase-I, 8 Guards held Morapara, Noapara was under the control of 22 Maratha Light Infantry, while Basudevpur had been captured by 5 Garhwal Rifles.

“However, the 20 Mountain Division, in overall charge of the Operation, had suffered heavy casualties during Phase-I,” Col Barik added.

He said that among those who had sacrificed their lives was Lance Naik Albert Ekka, who received the Param Vir Chakra (PVC) posthumously for his display of raw courage and exemplary bravery in the face of the enemy.

“Lance Naik Ekka, of 14 Guards, was the only PVC recipient in the Eastern Theatre, during the 1971 War,” he said.

He pointed out that the plan was modified and the Division finally captured Durra, Bisapara, Dangapara and Hilli during Phase II.

“Officers exhibited exemplary leadership while leading their forces against murderous fire from fortified positions while setting personal examples of unstinting courage and commitment. The men they led displayed acts of courage unheard of in the annals of military history while fighting against all odds against a well-entrenched enemy,” Col Barik added.

He said that while Lance Naik Ekka received the PVC, three others were awarded Mahavir Chakras for the Battle of Hilli.

“They were Lt Col Samsher Singh, Second Lieutenant S S Samra and Lance Naik Ram Ugrah Pandey. Second Lieutenant Samra and Lance Naik Pandey were honoured posthumously,” Col Barik added.

