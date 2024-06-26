BCI urges bar associations to refrain from protests against new criminal laws

New Delhi, June 26 The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday urged all bar associations across the country to refrain from any form of agitation or protest against the introduction of new criminal laws replacing the colonial era IPC, the CrPC, and the Evidence Act.

In a press statement, the BCI said that it will initiate discussions with the Union government, represented by the Union Home Minister and the Law Minister, to convey the concerns of the legal fraternity.

It said that the apex body constituted under the Advocates Act, 1961 will also seek the intervention of Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who is an advocate, to mediate in the matter.

Further, the BCI requested all bar associations and senior advocates to forward specific provisions of the new laws they deem unconstitutional or detrimental, to facilitate a productive dialogue with the government.

Upon receiving specific suggestions, the BCI will constitute a committee comprising senior advocates, former judges, impartial social activists, and journalists to propose necessary amendments to the new laws, the press statement added.

The BCI said that it received numerous representations from various bar associations and State Bar Councils across the nation, expressing strong protests against the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). These bar associations have signalled to engage in indefinite agitations and protests unless these criminal laws are suspended and subjected to thorough nationwide discussions, including a comprehensive review by Parliament.

Several bar associations have also called for a fresh examination of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), apart from having a relook at the BNS, BNSS, and BSA.

The BCI said that it assures the bar associations and the legal fraternity that these issues are being taken seriously and there is no cause for immediate concern or necessity for agitation, protests, or strikes in relation to this issue.

