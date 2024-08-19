'Be the protector, not destroyer', BJP’s Shaina NC slams Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, Aug 19 BJP leader Shaina N.C. on Monday raised serious questions against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

“Why has Mamata Banerjee decided to be a destroyer? A destroyer of evidence, a destroyer of a women’s dignity, a destroyer of a case where a doctor was serving tirelessly for the society?

“The kind of a hush-up and cover-up that we have seen, where the Kolkata Police wanted to dispense with the body and go for the cremation ahead of three bodies, raises serious questions,” Shaina said in a video post.

The tragic incident at the R.G. Kar Medical College has triggered nationwide uproar, both by the medical fraternity and the public.

The BJP leader added: “If it isn’t a cover-up, there must be a moral accountability when you own up and do not tamper with evidence. The victim’s parents have raised this issue time and again, so our appeal (to Mamata Banerjee) is be the protector, not the destroyer.”

With the Bengal government facing flak over the ‘shoddy’ probe by the Kolkata Police, the Calcutta High Court handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last Tuesday.

On Monday, the CBI approached a lower court in Kolkata seeking permission to conduct a NARCO test of Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and the only person arrested in the case so far.

Sources said Roy's NARCO test is crucial since there have been a lot of inconsistencies in the statements made by him during his interrogation by the CBI officers.

Roy, a civic volunteer who was posted at the police outpost of the hospital, was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage.

While the local media reported that Roy admitted to the crime, many people are saying the rape and murder couldn’t have been the handiwork of one person.

