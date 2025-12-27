Become centres for joyful learning: Rajasthan Education Minister to schools

Jaipur, Dec 27 Emphasising the need for stress-free education, Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar called upon schools to become centres of joyful learning.

Addressing the inaugural session of a state-level consultation meeting on Mental Health and well-being, Minister Dilawar said that to make education stress-free, it is essential to move beyond the race for grades and marks and focus instead on the joy of learning.

The meeting was organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Sikar.

He highlighted the Manodarpan initiative of the Union Government as a significant step in this direction, providing crucial emotional support to students during difficult times.

He added that education is not merely a means to complete the syllabus, but also serves as the first line of defence in safeguarding students' mental health.

The Minister stressed that teachers must be attentive to subtle changes in students' behaviour.

If a student suddenly becomes irritable, he should be listened to with empathy.

He noted that only a mentally healthy teacher can create a healthy classroom environment, and therefore, teachers must also take care of their own mental well-being.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to build an educational environment where children grow not only into successful doctors or engineers, but also into mentally healthy, value-driven individuals.

Minister Dilawar stated that building a prosperous nation is possible only when its citizens are mentally strong and happy.

He expressed hope that this consultation would prove to be significant in strengthening initiatives related to children's mental health and well-being in the state.

The meeting was attended by NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Prof. Vinod Kumar Sanwal from the Manodarpan Cell, NCERT Delhi, Sitaram Jat, Director of the Rajasthan Education Department, and D. P. Singh, Coordinator from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Bikaner.

A total of 210 participants are attending the two-day meeting in Sikar. Of these, 50 per cent are secondary and senior secondary school teachers, 25 per cent are school counsellors/special educators, and 25 per cent are educational and administrative officers.

The objective of the programme is to enhance mental health awareness among teachers and stakeholders, equip participants with skills for identifying mental health issues and early intervention, familiarise them with national initiatives such as the Manodarpan Tele-Helpline and Tele-MANAS, promote the exchange of best practices, and develop master trainers in the field.

