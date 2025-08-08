Bee Attack in Jharkhand Leaves Four Injured While Shooting Social Media Reel

The craze for creating reels on social media is pushing many youngsters to take extreme risks, often in unsafe locations. In Jharkhand’s Koderma district, such an attempt nearly turned fatal when a group of youths went into a forest to film a reel and were attacked by a swarm of bees. The incident occurred on Friday morning in Chandwara block’s Chaurahi village. According to reports, six young men and women had ventured into the forest to shoot videos. However, their fun activity quickly escalated into chaos when one of them broke a tree branch, disturbing a beehive.

As soon as the branch was broken, hundreds of agitated bees swarmed towards the group. All six tried to flee in different directions, but their escape was hampered by the dense forest terrain and the equipment they were carrying, including cameras. Two of them managed to run to safety, but four were surrounded by the bees and stung repeatedly on different parts of their bodies. The sudden attack left the victims in excruciating pain and panic, forcing local residents to rush in to help and transport them to a medical facility for urgent treatment.

The injured were admitted to a private nursing home in Jhumri Telaiya, where they are currently receiving medical care. Two of the survivors later confirmed that the bee attack happened right after the tree branch was broken, which likely damaged the hive. They also revealed that the weight of their gear made it difficult to escape quickly. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers involved in risky and unplanned outdoor shoots for social media content. Authorities have urged the public, especially youngsters, to exercise caution and avoid disturbing wildlife or natural habitats while filming.