Bee Attack On Jyotiraditya Scindia: Union Minister Suffers Bee Sting During Event In Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was stung on the finger by a suspected bee during a train launch event in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district on Thursday, according to eyewitness accounts. The incident occurred as Scindia was greeting people at the Ashoknagar station after disembarking from the newly inaugurated Gwalior-Bengaluru weekly express train.

Once on the dais, the minister appeared to be in visible discomfort, frequently pressing his finger in pain. His staff promptly called in doctors from the ambulance accompanying his entourage as part of the official protocol. A video clip from PTI shows medical personnel treating Scindia’s finger using forceps.

When asked about his condition afterward, Scindia simply responded, “Yes,” indicating he was fine. Earlier, he had flagged off the new train service from Gwalior and travelled in it up to Ashoknagar, stopping along the way to greet people in Shivpuri and Guna.

The direct weekly train between Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengaluru, Karnataka, was officially launched on Thursday. Scindia flagged off the train at Gwalior station, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joined the ceremony virtually from Jabalpur and Delhi, respectively.



