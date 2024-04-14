Beehive Removal Order from Delhi Seeing PM Modi’s Mega Rally in Mangaluru

PM Narendra Modi‘s first such major rally in Mangaluru, Karnataka will be on April 14th in the run-up to the first phase of LS Polls on April 26th. After this, the police authorities directed the forest department to remove beehives from the trees that come to the PM Rally’s route in Mangaluru and all other roads. In a letter addressed to the deputy conservator of forests, police authorities have mandated the removal of beehives along the 2km. route stretching from Brahmasri Narayan Guru Circle to Navabharat Circle in the city and from the helipad, Mangaluru International Airport, private and government hospitals, SDM Law College, Circuit House, and all the roads identified for VIP movement.

Assistant Conservator of Forests P Sridhar said the directive to remove beehives aligns with the security protocol mandated by Delhi and affirmed it's part of the SOP that's been in practice for sometime now. Mangaluru Commission of Police Anupam Agrawal confirmed having sent the letter to DCF. "The removal of bee hives from trees on the path identified for Prime Minister’s Road is not being done for the first time. They are part of the SOP issued by New Delhi keeping the Prime Minister's security in mind," he said.

However, with this move, the environmental activists showed their rage and said it would affect the bee population, which is also declining due to climatic changes. Dinesh Holla, an activist, expressed dismay at what he perceives as widespread indifference towards nature. "Where is this country headed to if bee hives are being destroyed for a mere roadshow," Holla added. Activist Mamatha Rai says the bee population is already on the declining path following different kinds of damage to the environment. Some activists highlighted the role of honeybees in pollination, essential for food production and ecosystem stability. They emphasized the urgent need to prioritize the protection of these vital pollinators. Activist Prasad Shenoy regretted that the innocent lives of bees were lost due to political gimmickry.