'Begged my brother to spare his life....', wife of man killed in Hyderabad narrates incident

Narrating the plight of her helplessness during the assault on Nagaraju, the man who was attacked with an iron rod that resulted in his demise, wife Ashrin Sulthana on Friday said that she begged her brother to spare her husband's life, however, he did not listen and killed him.

Her brother Syed Mobin Ahmed is accused in the matter along with Mohammed Masood Ahmed.

Speaking to ANI, Sulthana said, "My brother was against my marriage. My husband told my brother earlier that he will become Muslim and will marry me. But my brother didn't approve. Even before the marriage, my brother had beaten me because I wanted to marry him."

Elaborating on the time of the incident, Ashrin Sulthana said that she initially did not know her brother was one of the attackers until she saw his face.

"We were going home when my brother along with another person come on a motorcycle and pushed my husband (Nagaraju) & started beating him. In the beginning, I didn't know it was my brother who was attacking him. They kept on beating him on his head, he was bleeding a lot. I sought help from people around me, but nobody came forward to help. I saw the face of my brother. I begged him to leave my husband and stop beating him, but he did not listen to me. Nagaraju was wearing his helmet, but due to the assault, it was damaged and so was his head," she said.

Expressing her discontent with the people who did not come forward to extend help when her husband was being beaten, Sulthana said that "if they wanted, they could have helped but nobody did".

"I begged the people around for help while my husband was being beaten, however, none of the passers-by came forward to help," she said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad's Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed.

The ACP LB Nagar along with his team apprehended Syed Mobin and Masood Ahmed within hours and seized the centering iron rod and knife used in the crime.

( With inputs from ANI )

