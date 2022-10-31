Belizean held at IGI with heroin

New Delhi, Oct 31 A Belizean national was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport with 9.950 grams heroin, valued at Rs 69.95 crore, officials said on Monday.

The national of the Central American national arrived from Doha on Sunday, and was intercepted by the customs officials on the basis of profiling.

A Customs official said that during the checking of his baggage, certain materials were found to be secreted in the false bottom and top of the trolley bag. The Customs recovered 9,950 grams white powder which was suspected to be narcotics.

"When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin. In view of the above, it is clear that the said passenger violated provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed offence punishable under Sections 21, 23 and 29 of the Act," the official said.

The Belizean was arrested while the white substance suspected to be heroin was seized along with the concealing material.

The accused was produced before a court, where the Customs said that he was not required for interrogation. Accordingly, it sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

