BEML Secures Rs 867 Crore Contract for Making India’s First-Ever Bullet Trains in Bengaluru on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

BEML Ltd. has secured an Rs 867 crore contract to design and manufacture two high-speed trainsets for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, featuring eight cars each at Rs 28 crore. The 8-coach train sets that will run at up to 249 kmph. Each of these trainsets will consist of eight cars, with a price tag of Rs 28 crore per train. The total contract value amounts to Rs 867 crore, covering design costs, one-time development costs, and expenses for jigs, fixtures, tooling, and testing facilities, which will be utilized for future high-speed rail projects in India.

The manufacturing of these trainsets will take place at BEML’s rail coach complex in Bengaluru, with an expected delivery timeline by the end of 2026. The trainsets will feature a fully air-conditioned chair car configuration, offering modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special accommodations for passengers with limited mobility, and onboard infotainment systems. This project represents a significant step forward for India’s high-speed rail initiatives, introducing the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 km/h.