Benaras Hindu University allows Holi celebrations inside campus after initial ban

The Benaras Hindu University, also know as BHU, withdrew an order banning the celebration of Holi inside the campus after it faced backlash from students, teachers as well as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. On February 28, a form was issued by the chief proctor of BHU stating that playing Holi or playing music at a public place on the university campus was prohibited and that action would be taken against those violating the norm.

All the directors, faculty heads and administrative heads were told to inform the students about the order and ensure compliance with the order.The university drew the wrath of students as well as teachers for bringing an order curbing the celebration of the festival of colours.The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also condemned the order. Vinod Bansal, a spokesperson of the VHP, said the university approved an iftar during Ramzan but is now rejecting the celebration of Holi.

In an order issued by the chief proctor of BHU on Saturday, the university said, "Regarding gathering at public place to celebrate Holi.....Campus Form No. M.A.A.C./2022-2023/2326 issued on 28.02.2023 is being withdrawn in the light of the response received through social media and other means of communication...everyone is expected to celebrate the festival of colors with due dignity in a cordial atmosphere."